In reimagining 40 of its best-known songs in new recordings, U2 considered how many fans experience the music: through earphones connected to a device in their pockets. Most of the songs were written to be belted out onstage. So in revisiting the material for a project that comes out this week, U2 turns down the volume, reasoning it would be fun to see intimacy as the new punk rock, as guitarist The Edge explains. He was the driving force behind the intriguing reinterpretation — somewhat ironic because the signature sound of his driving guitar is the most noticeable thing missing on the new disc.