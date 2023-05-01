A judge has put off a decision whether the Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents should be held in jail until his trial. Prosecutors said 21-year-old Jack Teixeira kept an arsenal of weapons and said on social media he would like to kill a "ton of people." The court filings raise new questions about why Teixeira had such a high security clearance. At the hearing, the judge seemed incredulous about defense arguments that the government has not shown Teixeira ever intended leaked information to be widely disseminated. But he did not make an immediate decision on detention.