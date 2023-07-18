Surviving Death Valley at 128 degrees ‘like a blow-dryer in my face’

Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week's historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon with another round of storms on the horizon. More rain is expected Sunday. President Joe Biden on Friday approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. The storms have been blamed for two deaths, including a woman in New York state and a 63-year-old man in Barre, Vermont, who drowned in his home. Scott also said late Friday he has requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a disaster designation for the state due to damage to crops.