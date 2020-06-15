German Padilla, left, hands a bag of produce to Alison Fethke outside Bungalow by Middle Brow on June 10, 2020, in Chicago. The brewpub and eatery is currently selling its assortment of breads, beers, and locally sourced produce and grocery items to customers for pickup because of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)