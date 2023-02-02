Winter weather has brought ice to a wide swath of the United States, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide, snarling highway traffic in Arkansas and seriously injuring two law officers in Texas. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality reported. Tracking service FlightAware says more than 900 flights to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 250 to or from Dallas Love Field were canceled or delayed Tuesday. The storm began Monday, and a winter weather advisory is in place in much of Kentucky, West Virginia and southern parts of Indiana and Ohio.