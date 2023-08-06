Gunfire again erupted at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead. The reenactment Friday by ballistics experts using live bullets fired into a safety device is part of a lawsuit by the victims’ families and the wounded that accuses the Broward County deputy assigned to the school of failing in his duty to protect them and their loved ones. Earlier in the day, nine members of Congress toured the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls where the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre happened. The school building has remained locked behind a chain-link fence for use in last year's trial of shooter Nikolas Cruz.