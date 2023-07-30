Tensions flare as Calif. GOP gives Trump a boost by overhauling state primary rules

Congress has approved measures to undo federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat. In separate votes, the House gave final legislative approval to reverse conservation efforts for the prairie chicken, a rare grouse that’s found in one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields in New Mexico and Texas, and the long-eared bat, found in three dozen eastern and north-central states. The legislative actions, backed mostly by Republicans, represent rare congressional involvement in matters usually left to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. Biden has threatened to veto both measures.