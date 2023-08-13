Throngs of fans have gathered in the Irish coastal town that singer Sinéad O’Connor called home to say goodbye following her funeral. O’Connor’s family invited the public to line the waterfront in Bray on Tuesday as her funeral procession passed by. An old VW camper van with rooftop speakers blasting a Bob Marley song led a hearse through a thick crowd of admirers. They tossed flowers on the car as it passed and clapped as it stopped briefly outside her former home. O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home on July 26. Police have not said how she died, though they said her death was not suspicious.