BANGKOK — A shooting spree by a Thai soldier ended early Sunday when police shot and killed the man in a shopping mall where he had holed up overnight after killing 26 people and injuring 57.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the casualties and the shooter’s death in a press briefing and added that the government would take over costs for victims’ health care and funerals.
“Situations like this have never happened in Thailand,” Prayut said. “Let’s hope that this is the first and last time.”
The shooter was identified as Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma.
The shooting spree started on Saturday afternoon when he reportedly shot dead his commanding officer and the officer’s mother-in-law. He then stole heavy weapons and a military vehicle from a military base.
He is believed to have later shot and killed several people, including worshippers in a Buddhist temple, while on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima province, around 260 kilometers (about 161.5 miles) northeast of Bangkok.
The attack then continued at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, where Jakrapanth reportedly began firing at shoppers in the parking lot and carried on shooting as he made his way into the building, where he stayed throughout the night. He was shot by police around 9 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Sunday, at least 16 hours after the initial shooting, Thai media reported. Police confirmed his death shortly afterwards.
Jakrapanth had posted updates of his attacks on his Facebook page before it became inaccessible.
In one piece of video footage posted on his Facebook page and later published by media outlets, Jakrapanth said: “I’m tired. I’m too tired to move my finger anymore” as he gestured to his index finger while holding a gun.
In other postings he wrote messages such as “Should I surrender?” and “Three bodies were for revenge, the rest were self-defense.”
Prayut said the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between the gunman and his commanding officer’s mother-in-law.
“They negotiated a home sale deal and had an argument about the payments involved. They were fighting for three days. No one thought it would escalate,” Prayut said.
It took police until about 2 a.m. (1900 GMT Saturday) to move the hundreds of people trapped inside the mall to safety.
One unidentified rescued woman told Amarin TV that she was extremely scared while trapped inside. “I was just so scared. I could hear gunshots all the time. My hands were cold and shaking,” she said.
Thairath news outlet published security camera footage of the shooter inside the mall, clad in black and holding a rifle.
The United States’ embassy in Bangkok issued a statement on Sunday offering its condolences to the victims.
The embassy said it “stands with the people of Thailand, saddened by tragic events in Nakhon Ratchasima. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their friends and families.”
The bodies of the deceased victims were being moved to undergo autopsies on Sunday.
Puttipong Punnakanta, the minister of digital economy and society, said Facebook has agreed to his request to remove graphic images of victims from the shootings as well as footage of working officials.
“Not only are they inappropriate images, they are also depressing to Thais,” Puttipong said, adding that he would also ask Twitter to remove the images when he sits down for a meeting with one of their executives next week.
Thailand’s health ministry said in a Sunday statement that the violent events could potentially affect young children and cause mental issues.
It recommended that parents keep close to their children and allow them to talk and ask questions about the event, but also to keep them away from news about the events as well as areas where it unfolded.
