From left, Ken Frankenfeld with his daughter, Caroline Frankenfeld, his wife, Sarah Frankenfeld, his son, Kevin Frankenfeld, and Kevin's girlfriend, Maddie Haller, outside the Frankenfelds' home in Austin, Texas, on May 3, 2020. Kevin and Maddie live in New York City but left to quarantine at the Frankenfelds' townhome after the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in New York. (Sharon Jayson/KHN/TNS)