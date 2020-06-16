Wynn Las Vegas, which reopened with new health and safety protocols in place earlier this month, will be the first resort on The Strip to reopen its buffet since the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
Diners at The Buffet can expect some changes, however, including physical distancing, touchless technologies and disposable and downloadable menus. The "all-you-can-eat" experience will also include servers, who will bring guests unlimited servings of dozens of dishes, including double-cut lamb chops with truffle spinach and crispy onions and lobster ravioli featuring roasted red peppers and fennel and finished with saffron sauce, among others.
Buffet customers will have the option to reorder as many times as they want within a two-hour period. Prices range from $36.99 for weekday brunch to $65.99 for a weekend dinner. A pair of limitless pour packages are also available for $24.99 and $29.99 and include a selection of beer, wine, sparkling wine, rose, signature cocktails and more.
Reservations are required, and guests will pay at the end of their meal to speed up the entry process.
Once it reopens, The Buffet will be available Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Some other notable dishes that guests can look forward to include steak and lobster topped with a Bearnaise sauce; Old Bay braised shrimp and scallops served with a spicy tomato compote and chocolate-dipped rice krispies.
Contact your travel adviser or visit WynnLasVegas.com to make reservations for The Buffet.
