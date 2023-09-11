At the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, working on the front lines of mosquito control can be a prickly job. A technician volunteered to stick her arm into a glass tank to give scores of the insects a chance to feed on her blood. It was all in the name of sustaining a species important for research. The district and others like it have an important public health role as climate change extends the season when mosquitoes can infect humans with dangerous viruses. The Salt Lake City district reported five times the usual number of mosquitoes following a winter of record snowfall, a wet spring and record heat this summer that all worked in the insects' favor.