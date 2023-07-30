A lawyer for the estate of Michael Jackson argued at a court hearing that employees of corporations owned by the pop star could not be legally obligated to protect children from him. The argument came at hearing Wednesday in a California appeals court. The court is considering whether to revive previously dismissed lawsuits from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The two men say Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson for failing to protect them. The court said in a tentative decision that it was inclined to bring back the lawsuits and send them to trial.