Titanic tourist submarine disappears on trip to see wreck in North Atlantic

Donald Trump's Republican rivals are facing a high-stakes dilemma as they grapple with the politics of the former president's federal indictment. For now, many in the GOP's 2024 field are struggling to find a clear and consistent strategy as Republican voters, key officials and conservative media leaders rally around Trump. But some Republican White House hopefuls are demonstrating a newfound willingness to criticize Trump for the allegations laid out in the federal charges. Still, even the most aggressive are layering their criticism with attacks against the Justice Department for indicting him. At least for now, they’re making a risky bet that the weight of Trump’s extraordinary baggage will itself eventually bring down his reelection bid.