According to Glassdoor
For its analysis of the top 50 jobs, Glassdoor weighed three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating (5-point scale, with 5 being the best) and number of job openings.
That means the highest paying job isn’t necessarily the best one. For example, No. 8’s median base salary is $71,867, but No. 9’s is $133,067.
10: Business development manager
Business development managers, according to LinkedIn
Mean base salary: $105,240
Job satisfaction: 3.9
Job openings: 13,122
9: Strategy manager
Strategy managers figure out the best way to achieve an organization’s goals with the lowest amount of risk.
Mean base salary: $133,067
Job satisfaction: 4.3
Job openings: 3,515
8: Speech language pathologist
Speech language pathologists (sometimes called speech therapists) assess, diagnose, treat, and help to prevent communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults.
Mean base salary: $71,867
Job satisfaction: 3.8
Job openings: 29,167
7: Software engineer
“Software engineers are computer science professionals who use knowledge of engineering principles and programming languages to build software products, develop computer games and run network control systems,” according to Fullstack Academy.
Mean base salary: $105,563
Job satisfaction: 3.6
Job openings: 50,438
6: Data engineer
Data engineers, as described by Panoply Blog
Mean base salary: $102,472
Job satisfaction: 3.9
Job openings: 6,941
5: DevOps engineer
A DevOps engineer “will work with development staff to tackle the coding and scripting needed to connect elements of code, such as libraries or software development kits (SDKs), and integrate other components such as SQL data management or messaging tools that are needed to run the software release on operating systems,” according to TechTarget
Mean base salary: $107,310
Job satisfaction: 3.9
Job openings: 6,603
4: Product manager
Product managers “are responsible for guiding the success of a product and leading the cross-functional team that is responsible for improving it. It is an important organizational role — especially in technology companies — that sets the strategy, roadmap, and feature definition for a product or product line,” according to Aha
Mean base salary: $117,713
Job satisfaction: 3.8
Job openings: 12,173
3: Data scientist
Mean base salary: $107,801
Job satisfaction: 4
Job openings: 6,542
2: Java developer
Mean base salary: $83,589
Job satisfaction: 3.9
Job openings: 16,136
1: Front end engineer
A front-end engineer — “also known as a front-end web developer or designer — selects, installs and tests the user interface elements of a website,” according to Chron.com
Mean base salary: $105,240
Job satisfaction: 3.9
Job openings: 13,122
Wondering if your job is one of the other 40 on the list? You can check them all out at Glassdoor.com
