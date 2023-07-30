Compared with the devil, angels carry more credence in America. They even get more credence than hell. More than astrology, reincarnation, and the belief that physical things can have spiritual energies. In fact, about 7 in 10 U.S. adults say they believe in angels, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The widespread acceptance of angels made sense to one angel expert because they are malleable to an array of worldviews. Angels mean different things to different people. For example, the idea of loved ones becoming heavenly angels after death is neither an unusual belief nor a universally held one.