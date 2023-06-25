Tropical Storm Cindy remained active in the Atlantic on Sunday but losing strength while its projected path keeps it far from land while Tropical Storm Bret has faded off the map, according to the National Hurricane Center.
In its 11 a.m. ET advisory, the NHC said Cindy was located 435 miles north-northeast of the Lesser Antilles heading northwest at 17 mph. It has sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts and tropical-storm-force winds extending out 60 miles.
“A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day or so,” the NHC said. “Additional weakening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.”
Tropical Storm Bret fell apart in the Caribbean on Saturday after passing over the Leewards on Thursday and Friday.
The two storm formations from the warmer than usual waters of the tropical Atlantic was a first for the month of June, according to meteorologist Philip Klotzbach at Colorado State University. It’s also the first time since 1968 there have been two named systems in June at the same time, he said.
June has produced three named storms so far in what has been a busy start to the hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seasonal forecast released in May projects 2023 to be an average season with between 12 and 17 named storms. Of those, five to nine would grow into hurricanes, and of those one to three would reach major hurricane strength of 111 mph sustained winds or greater.
The official 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.
