Social media personality Andrew Tate has appeared in court in Romania's capital on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The former professional kickboxer known for expressing misogynistic views arrived at the court in Bucharest on Wednesday flanked by six bodyguards and his brother, who also faces charges. Romania's anti-organized crime agency alleges the brothers and two Romanian women formed a criminal group in 2021 to engage in human trafficking in Romania, the United States and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence. Tate denies wrongdoing and said outside court he is being unfairly attacked.