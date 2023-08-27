Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to become hurricane that could threaten Florida

Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Kenneth Eugene Smith using the new method of nitrogen hypoxia. For years the state has said it was working to develop the method. The disclosure that it is ready to use nitrogen hypoxia is expected to set off a new round of legal battles over the constitutionality of the method. A number of Alabama inmates seeking to block their executions by lethal injection, including Smith, have argued they should be allowed to die by nitrogen hypoxia.