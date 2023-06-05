Donald Trump’s legal team met with officials at the U.S. Justice Department to discuss the investigation into classified documents that were found at the former president’s Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trump attorneys James Trusty, John Rowley, and Lindsey Halligan were seen leaving the building on Monday, and declined to answer questions from reporters about the substance of the meeting, which lasted about one and a half hours, or any other attendees. The lawyers’ appearance was first reported by CBS News.
A second person familiar with the meeting said that Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco were not present.
It’s not unusual for defense lawyers to meet with prosecutors before any decisions on indictments are made. The meeting is usually for the purpose of defense lawyers arguing why their client should not be charged.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment and a spokesperson for Trump did not return requests for comment.
