Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, charges stemming from the alleged cover-up of a hush money payment made in the days before the 2016 election.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters in a news conference after Trump’s arraignment that the indictment centers on “34 false statements made to cover up other crimes.”
“These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct,” he said.
Trump became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges when he was indicted last week by the Manhattan grand jury after an investigation that initially focused on a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney, Michael D. Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The money was allegedly paid to prevent Daniels from publicly saying she had an affair with Trump during his campaign for president.
A somber-looking Trump ignored a handful of shouted questions as he walked past police before entering the courtroom for the arraignment. He sat with his hands folded before him on the defense table for most of the proceeding, and said little beyond replying “Not guilty” when asked how he pleaded, and “I do” and “Yes” when asked if he understood his rights and the law.
Falsification of business records is normally a misdemeanor under New York law, but the prosecutor elevated it to a felony on the grounds that the conduct was intended to conceal another underlying crime. Bragg told reporters the underlying crimes were violations of New York election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means, false statements to tax authorities and federal contribution limits.
The former president has been accused of hiding reimbursement and further compensation to Cohen by funneling those payments either through his business’ revocable trust or through his bank account and recording them as legal services. The indictment states that Trump and Cohen “met in the Oval Office at the White House” in February 2017 to confirm the repayment scheme. Several checks were signed by Trump himself while he was president, according to the indictment. Cohen did not perform legal work for Trump while he was in the White House.
Despite the heavy focus on Daniels before the indictment was unsealed, the charges outline a broad effort to conceal damaging information from voters before and after the 2016 election, including a so-called “catch and kill” scheme to identify, purchase and bury negative stories about Trump.
Other payments identified by the prosecution include $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child Trump fathered out of wedlock and a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Trump. American Media Inc., which at the time owned the National Enquirer, has admitted in court to paying sources with allegations that could harm Trump politically to ensure the information they provided would never appear in print.
Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to felonies related to the alleged hush money payments to Daniels and spent three years in prison, is expected to be a key witness if the case goes to trial. His lawyer, Lanny Davis, told CNN on Sunday that Cohen provided Manhattan prosecutors with “substantial documentation” of the payments to Daniels and McDougal to support his testimony.
Trump was processed Tuesday — which included fingerprinting — directly before being arraigned around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. No other judicial proceedings were allowed in courtrooms on same floor where Trump appeared before Judge Juan Merchan.
While he was being fingerprinted, Trump’s campaign sent an email advertising a “NOT GUILTY” T-shirt with a mocked-up mug shot of the president — he did not have one taken Tuesday — that is free with a $47 contribution.
Trump traveled from Florida to New York on Monday with his Secret Service detail and political and legal teams, including newly hired lead counsel Todd Blanche, a top white-collar criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor. Also with Trump at his Tuesday arraignment were attorneys Susan R. Necheles, Boris Epshteyn and Joseph Tacopina.
On Tuesday morning, a large crowd of journalists, Trump supporters and critics filled the park across the street from the courthouse to watch Trump arrive for processing.
“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform moments before he exited a black SUV and walked into the building accompanied by Secret Service. At 1:24 pm. Eastern he was formally under arrest.
Chants and celebrations, complete with drums and cowbells, from anti-Trump demonstrators erupted nearby following news of Trump’s surrender.
In the middle of the park, Trump critics laid out a banner with the words “Trump Lies All The Time,” in bold, capital letters. Nadine Seiler, 57, stood nearby wearing a “Trump indicted” T-shirt and holding a banner above her head that said, “Finally coming: Trump arrested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.