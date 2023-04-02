A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California has sent bands of rain and snow across the state. Mountain travel is difficult Wednesday as the storm adds to an epic snowpack. The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra says this has been its snowiest season on record, with 695 inches at the main lodge and 870 inches on the summit of the 11,053-foot peak. Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter. But chains have been required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada, and gusty winds, hail and brief periods of heavy rain have hit the San Francisco Bay Area.