Confirmations of heat-related deaths continue to rise in metro Phoenix amid a punishing hot spell with 110-degree plus weather now persisting for a record consecutive 20 days. Public health officials in Maricopa County where Phoenix is located reported Wednesday there were six more heat-associated fatalities confirmed last week, bringing the year’s total so far to 18. Another 69 deaths are under investigation. There were 29 heat-associated deaths confirmed in the county by this time last year and another 193 under investigation. The head of mitigation for Phoenix notes that heat deaths seemed to be lagging this year but warns against early conclusions.