Two hurt when plane crashes in La Mesa church parking lot

A small airplane crashed into a church parking lot in La Mesa Sunday afternoon, injuring the two people onboard the aircraft, Heartland Fire officials said.
The plane crashed at about 3 p.m. into a chain-link fence bordering a parking lot of the evangelical Lake Murray Community Church on Lake Murray Boulevard near Marengo Avenue, according to Heartland spokesperson Andy McKellar. The plane then fell down an embankment behind the parking lot, he said.
The plane was a single-engine Cessna 185 that had departed from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane did not explode or catch fire, but it was “pretty banged up,” McKellar said.
Firefighters found the pilot and a passenger at the crash site. One was able to walk up the hill with help from firefighters; the other had to be transported on a wire mesh stretcher using pulleys and ropes, McKellar said. Both were taken to a local hospital.
No one was in the parking lot at the time of the crash, and no other injuries were reported, McKellar said.
The aircraft will remain as-is until federal officials come out to begin an investigation into the cause of the crash, McKellar said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the crash. The FAA is expected to release a preliminary incident report on Monday.
McKellar said he doesn’t yet know details about the two who were onboard the plane or their injuries.
The plane also took out some power lines, McKellar said. Dozens of households in the area were left without power Sunday afternoon, according to San Diego Gas and Electric’s outage map.
Fire personnel from Heartland and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the crash.
