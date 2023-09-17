Authorities have reiterated that escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante is believed to be within a perimeter in a rural stretch of southeastern Pennsylvania after he stole a rifle from a garage and fled a homeowner’s gunfire. Pennsylvania State Police said again Tuesday evening that Cavalcante is believed to be in South Coventry Township and that residents should secure buildings, property and vehicles. Police closed roads Tuesday and set up the new search area, saying about 500 law enforcement personnel are searching or guarding an 8- to 10-square mile area roughly 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.