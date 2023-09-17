UC regents grapple with how best to protect president after racist attack on his home

Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors. In a speech later Friday, Trump said Smith “wants to take away my rights under the First Amendment” and “my right to speaking freely and openly.”