KYIV, Ukraine— Ukraine has made further territorial gains in the country's eastern Donetsk region around the city of Bakhmut, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Ukrainian counteroffensive "has failed."
Last week, Ukrainian forces liberated another 3 square kilometers (1 square mile) in the surrounding area of Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram on Monday.
The total area recaptured around the city since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive is now 47 square kilometers (18 square miles), she said.
In response to Ukraine's reported counteroffensive gains, Putin said on Monday, "There is nothing deadlocked, it has failed."
Putin was speaking at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine was not making any headway against Russian defensive positions in Moscow-occupied territories. However, Russian military bloggers have reported front-line problems for Moscow's troops.
Kyiv's troops in southern Ukraine reported at the weekend that they broke through Russia's first and strongest line of defense. Ukraine has been reporting territorial gains in various locations for days.
Russian forces, meanwhile, are trying to recapture lost territory south of Bakhmut by launching counterattacks, Maliar said, adding that Moscow was also attacking along other parts of the front in eastern Ukraine, for example near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Bakhmut had been the site of fierce fighting for months before Moscow's forces were able to take the largely destroyed city in May.
Further Russian attacks are taking place near the eastern Ukrainian towns of Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region, Maliar said.
Ukraine's counteroffensive aims to liberate the regions of Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson, which are partially occupied by Moscow. Another goal is for Ukraine to reconquer the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 in violation of international law.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, which has been defending itself against an all-out Russian invasion since February 2022, Russia launched another round of heavy drone attacks on targets in the south and centre of the country, with defence forces shooting down a total of 23 drones in two attacks, military officials said on Monday.
Ukraine shot down 17 drones in the Izmail district south of Odessa, but there was damage to warehouses, production halls, industrial plants and agricultural equipment, Oleh Kiper, Odessa's regional military governor, said.
"For three and a half hours, Russian terrorists attacked the south of Odessa region with drones," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
The Odessa region in southern Ukraine lies on the Black Sea and houses key infrastructure for the export of the country's grain products.
After Russia refused to extend the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea in July, Moscow ramped up drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian ports and storage infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has formally requested his dismissal, following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to replace him, but he defended his performance in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Writing on Facebook on Monday, Reznikov said "in accordance with the decision" of Zelenskyy, he had submitted his resignation to parliament.
Reznikov was a key negotiator with major Western weapons providers.
Reznikov held the post since November 2021. Zelenskyy announced Reznikov's dismissal on Sunday evening, replacing him with Rustem Umerov, the current head of the State Property Fund.
Observers have said that Zelenskyy wanted to remove Reznikov, who has been accused of corruption in his ministry, before he visits the United States, Ukraine's top supporter, in less than two weeks.
