The governor of the German state of Bavaria says he will let his deputy stay in office despite a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago. Governor Markus Soeder, a leading figure in Germany’s center-right opposition, said Sunday he had concluded that it would be “disproportionate” to fire Hubert Aiwanger, his deputy and coalition partner. But he said Aiwanger needs to work on rebuilding confidence with the Jewish community and others. Soeder announced the decision weeks before a state election. Last month, a newspaper reported that, when Aiwanger was a teenager, he was suspected of producing the flyer. Aiwanger has denied that.