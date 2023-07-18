United Airlines puts contract with pilots puts Southwest Airlines in the hot seat

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15. The estimated jackpot in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $328 million. Mega Millions says the jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. Despite the long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.