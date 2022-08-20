SAN DIEGO — A nearly half-billion-dollar investment in new sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana could clean up perpetually polluted beaches in San Diego, U.S. and Mexican officials say.
Officials from both countries signed a treaty through the International Boundary and Water Commission that commits to funding new sanitation projects during a ceremony at the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach on Thursday.
The agreement pledges about $350 million in U.S. spending and $144 million from the Mexican government to replace failing sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana.
The combined funding would build a treatment plant by 2027 that would halve the number of days when wastewater flows north from Mexico to Imperial Beach and other coastal San Diego communities and would reduce untreated wastewater discharged to the Pacific Ocean by 80 percent, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Cross-border pollution has plagued the Tijuana and southern San Diego region for decades, causing illnesses such as diarrhea and respiratory disease as well as environmental damage.
The problem has worsened over the past five years as aging sewage treatment facilities have deteriorated further, leaking raw sewage into the Pacific, said Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif.
“Because their infrastructure is really decrepit and has not been maintained, the treatment plant is falling apart, so sewage is falling into the water — not through a pipe with partial treatment, but without any treatment,” Peters said.
Recent health studies have found that viral contaminants in the water may be higher than previously thought. Compounding the problem is the fact that the treatment plant’s capacity has declined as the amount of sewage generated by Tijuana has grown.
