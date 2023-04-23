Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Kremlin’s forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, made his latest trip near the front line Tuesday. The visits — on different days and in different provinces -- stiffened the resolve of soldiers as the war approaches its 14th month and as Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive. Some of the most significant of the weapons Ukraine wants appeared to have just arrived. Germany’s official federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot surface-to-air guided missile system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine. Germany’s Patriot appeared to be the first such system to have arrived.