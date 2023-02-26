A law partner of Alex Murdaugh has testified at his double murder trial that more than a dozen people who weren’t first responders or law enforcement walked around the scene of the killings. Mark Ball testified Wednesday that when state agents arrived, Murdaugh, his law partners and friends were sent back to the family home. He said authorities had not been into the house since arriving after Murdaugh called 911 to say his wife and son were shot. While the defense emphasized crime scene problems, prosecutors on cross examination used Ball to walk through Murdaugh’s apparent lies to police. Those include where he was just before the killings and stealing millions of dollars from the family law firm.