‘Very, very dangerous’: Southern California frantically prepares as Hurricane Hilary barrels in

Accounts of contestants being forced to strip to their underwear for "body checks” during the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant earlier this month have shocked the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Contestants are now speaking out and charges of sexual harassment have been filed against the local organizers. A lawyer representing seven of the contestants says the “body checks” took place in a hotel ballroom, with about two dozen people present, including men. The lawyer says five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless. One of the contestants, a 23-year-old model who represented West Java province, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.