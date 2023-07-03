Victims’ families ask University of Idaho to delay demolition of house where killings occurred

Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don't go far enough. That's because many of the new features are only available if teens and their parents opt in to using them. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to get kids to engage their parents at a moment when they might be more open to guidance. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens’ mental health.