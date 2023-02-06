Pope Francis has led Congo’s young people in a rousing denunciation of political corruption. He turned an otherwise scripted meeting with church catechists into a rally that shook the capital’s sports stadium. Francis was repeatedly interrupted as some of the 65,000 people took up his call to say “No” to corruption. Their response turned into a demand for Congo's president to not run for a second term after elections later this year. The Argentine pope often uses his foreign trips to denounce corruption, particularly in meeting with young people in hopes that future generations will resist the temptation to make side deals for personal gain. He continued that tradition on Thursday in Kinshasa, denouncing the “cancer of corruption.”