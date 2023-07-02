Environmentalists and tribes are urging a U.S. appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision that allowed construction to begin on a huge lithium mine in Nevada. An environmental lawyer told a three-judge panel that the U.S. judge in Reno abused her discretion when she concluded federal land managers had illegally approved parts of the mining plan but allowed it to go forward anyway. He says thousands of acres of sage brush habitat for sage grouse and other species is “essentially being clear-cut.” Lawyers for the agency that approved the mine and the mining company denied the project would cause any serious harm to species.