China reported 327 new coronavirus infections over the past day, the slowest increase in more than a month, amid hopes the outbreak has peaked, health authorities said Friday.
The number of new infections in mainland China is the lowest since Jan. 23.
The National Health Commission also counted 44 deaths over the past day, of which 41 occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic.
The slowdown in new infections comes as China has indicated the COVID-19 outbreak may peak in the country in mid-to-late February.
Renowned epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Thursday that China was "confident the epidemic will be basically under control by the end of April."
Nevertheless, Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, said Thursday that risks of an epidemic rebound have increased as people are resuming work and as the number of coronavirus cases in other countries has increased.
“China faces increased risks of importing the epidemic, and the situation of prevention and control is still complicated,” Ma said.
The world can still stop the novel coronavirus from spiraling out of control if decisive action is taken immediately, United Nations health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday, as Europe was spooked by a sharp rise in cases.
Even though the number of new cases in the past two days has been higher outside of China than within, the World Health Organization director general told a Geneva news conference that this was not a time to panic.
“This is a time for taking action now, to prevent infections and save lives now,” he said, urging all governments to prepare not only for their first COVID-19 cases or infection clusters, but also for full-blown epidemics in their countries.
“We are at a decisive point,” Ghebreyesus said, adding that “this virus has pandemic potential.”
The number of infections in China, where the outbreak started in late December, stood at 78,630 as of Thursday morning, according to the WHO.
The Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia and Northern Ireland on Thursday all joined a growing list of places in Europe to report their first cases of the virus.
Beyond China, 3,909 cases and 54 deaths have been reported from 46 countries. Hot spots include South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy — the worst-hit country in Europe.
In Germany, 15 new infections were confirmed, bringing the total to 30, although this number does not include 16 people who have recovered since the virus’s initial outbreak in the country.
Around a thousand people were quarantined in their homes in the Heinsberg district of the populous western German state of North Rhine Westphalia after a kindergarten teacher who attended a Carnival event was confirmed as being infected. Most of the new infections were in that state.
France announced Thursday that the number of confirmed cases had leapt to 38 since Wednesday night. Twelve cases are linked to a victim from northern France who died on Tuesday night, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. Three were on a military base.
In Italy, with Europe’s most severe outbreak so far, has 650 infections, including 17 deaths and 45 people who have recovered. However, a top public health official said that the number of declared cases in the country is probably exaggerated.
Coronavirus fears continued to rattle markets in Europe, with major indices in London, Paris and Frankfurt closing sharply lower.
Israel on Thursday said it was banning the entry of noncitizens who have been to Italy over the past two weeks until further notice, while Israeli citizens coming from Italy are required to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
Greece reported two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and has banned parades in the carnival week to reduce the threat of an outbreak.
Three further cases were reported in western Sweden, bringing the country’s total to seven. Two were traced to Sweden’s first case: a man who was diagnosed Wednesday after recently visiting northern Italy. A female patient who had visited Iran was in hospital in Stockholm, the Public Health Agency said.
Neighboring Norway reported three new cases Thursday evening, raising that country’s number of cases to four.
In Japan — where there has been more than 900 cases and eight deaths — all primary, junior high and high schools are to close for several weeks starting from Monday, in a drastic bid to prevent the spread.
Also Thursday, Masoumeh Ebtekar, the Iranian vice president for women and family affairs, has become the Islamic Republic’s most prominent coronavirus patient, according to a report by state news agency IRNA on Thursday.
She is currently under medical supervision at home.
All of the members of Ebtekar’s team will now undergo testing for the virus.
She is the second member of the Iranian government known to be infected, after deputy health minister Iraj Harirshi, originally tasked with containing the spread of the virus, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Earlier that day, the country’s Health Ministry said the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Iran has risen to 26.
A total of 245 people across the country have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said, representing a jump of 110 from the day before.
Fifty-four patients are said to have recovered and have been sent back to their homes, the IRNA news agency reported earlier.
The outbreak in Iran has led the virus to spread across the Gulf region.
Kuwait on Thursday confirmed 17 more cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 43, according to the Health Ministry.
Iraq, Oman and the United Arab Emirates have also recorded cases that appear to have been imported from Iran, alongside other cases of infection not apparently linked to the Islamic Republic.
Additionally, some 5,600 people were being held on a cruise ship at the Mexican port of Cozumel while medical experts conducted tests to rule out the presence of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
The MSC Meraviglia docked on Cozumel island off the coast of Mexico’s eastern state of Quintana Roo after being turned away at two previous destinations — Jamaica and Grand Cayman — because a crew member and a tourist had been diagnosed with a common flu.
Quintana Roo state Gov. Carlos Joaquin said entry to the port had been granted “due to weather conditions,” but that permission to disembark would only be given once medical officials had given the all-clear.
Alejandra Aguirre, the state health secretary, said at a news conference that two people on board were suffering from an influenza-like respiratory infection, but that rapid diagnostic kits had shown they were not carrying the coronavirus.
Samples from the patients — a crew member and a 13-year-old French tourist — were being analyzed in a laboratory to determine exactly what type of influenza they were suffering from, Aguirre added.
The company that runs the cruise ship said that once the all-clear was given for passengers to disembark, the vessel would remain in Cozumel until the end of Friday, but it was unclear whether the port would grant it permission to stay.
Latin America’s first case of the coronavirus, which originated in December in China’s Wuhan region and has since spread to more than 40 countries, was confirmed in Brazil on Wednesday. There are suspected cases in a number of other countries in the region.
