Why Rand Paul formed an unexpected alliance to stop the march to ban TikTok

An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed Wednesday as concerns grew about why he was free in the first place. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the victims sustained between one and three wounds to the head when they were found Monday on a rural Oklahoma property. Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender, then shot himself, Prentice said in the first major update on the case. Prentice says he doesn’t know what McFadden’s “thought process was.” The victims’ bodies were found near a creek and in a heavily wooded area.