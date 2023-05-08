Why Rand Paul formed an unexpected alliance to stop the march to ban TikTok

WASHINGTON -- It’s the rare issue that has achieved consensus from a broad and disparate body of Washington: Republicans and Democrats, human rights advocates and foreign policy hawks alike.
It gained palpable momentum this winter and into the spring as a handful of states began taking action and Congress prepared to move toward a formative vote.
TikTok — the world’s most popular app, beloved by Generation Z – was “near its endgame,” according to one of the most prominent tech writers.
Then, Rand Paul put out word: He was heading to the floor of the U.S. Senate to object to a move to banish the Chinese-owned video app.
It was a moment instructive of the power of a single senator — and the resilience of Paul’s constitutional-rooted conservatism. “We should not let fear of Communism to cause us to ignore our First Amendment protections of speech,” Paul said in his Senate floor speech last month outlining his opposition to a TikTok ban. “Have faith that our desire for freedom is strong enough to survive a few dance videos.”
Advocates of a ban argue the addictive algorithmic videos are just a mirage for the odious intentions of China: To spy on Americans, collect their data and manipulate their social media feeds.
“The Chinese Communist Party has a hundred years of excellence in lying, cheating, and stealing their way to advantage and in undermining their opponents with asymmetric approaches to engagement. They are also the global masters at information manipulation,” said Greg Autry, a former White House liaison to NASA who pushed for a ban while serving the Trump administration.
“Opening our market of ideas to invasion from abroad while U.S. social media firms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn are all illegal in China is just plain bad business policy and shouldn’t require any more explanation than that,” he said.
Paul, who does not use the app, believes the fact that it is banned in China is a fundamental undergirding argument for why America should allow it.
“Do we really want to emulate Chinese speech bans? Aren’t we the ones who say it’s wrong for China to ban speech, so we’re going to be just like China and ban speech we’re afraid of?” Paul said. “We don’t ban things that are unpopular in the United States. Our Constitution even allows a Communist Party.”
The ban looks dead in the water now, in no small part due to Paul’s alliance with some of the most liberal politicians in Washington, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also broke with her party to oppose an outright ban.
Paul specifically halted a move to grant unanimous consent to the “No TikTok on United States Devices Act,” a bill championed by Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who argued, “there’s no First Amendment carve-out for Communism.”
To which Paul replied, “Well, actually there is. In our society you can be a Communist. I don’t advocate it, I think it’s a terrible idea and almost no Americans choose it, but there’s a Communist Party here.”
President Joe Biden has gotten behind separate legislation dubbed the RESTRICT Act, which would hand wide-ranging powers to the Commerce Department to make judgments about tech platforms rooted in foreign countries, including WeChat and Alibaba’s Alipay, which are also Chinese based.
Paul has had a rocky relationship with another giant social media medium: YouTube.
The company suspended Paul’s account during the Covid-19 pandemic for claiming that masks were ineffective in protecting against the spread of the virus. At the time, he slammed the “left-wing cretins at YouTube” and has begun using an alternative platform, Rumble, to post videos.
But he said even his personal antipathy toward the practices of social media companies would never convince him to restrict their right to operate.
“I despise these people, but I’m not going to vote to ban them, because I realize that intellectually, in a free country, I don’t have a right to tell the New York Times to publish my op-ed or YouTube to publish my speech,” Paul said.
‘A VEILED SWIPE’
But on top of constitutional liberties, Paul is making a political argument against a ban that would alienate tens of millions of Americans, many of whom are teenagers and future voters.
“If Republicans want to repeatedly lose elections for a generation, they should pass this bill to ban TikTok – a social media app used by 150 million people,” Paul said.
Paul’s office said Kentucky constituents are running 5-to-1 in support of his free speech position, according to their records.
National polling has shown different results depending on how the question is asked. But a new survey by the Reboot Foundation found that 64% of TikTok users would give up their voting rights for a year rather than suspend their use of the app. Sixty-two percent of adults agreed that there should be an age restriction for social media, prohibiting those age 16 and younger from creating accounts.
Autry said Paul’s free speech argument is naive when applied to China, which many in the U.S. see as the country’s top economic and military rival.
“Rand and other libertarians simply believe that ‘free societies’ are magically invulnerable to subversion,” Autry said.
But Paul’s allies believe the rush to a ban is actually an insult to the intelligence of Americans.
“Implicit here is that the love of the American people for the American way is so slight that the Chinese, with access to an app, could turn us against our country,” said John Tamny, the director of Freedomworks Center for Economic Freedom. “What a veiled swipe, by Republicans no less.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.