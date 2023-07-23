The president of Texas A&M University has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over criticism of her diversity and inclusion work. The school made the announcement Friday. President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she is retiring immediately. She says “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station. Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have been targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on campuses. Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor, has been hired to revive the school’s journalism department. Banks told The Texas Tribune that backlash surfaced over McElroy's hiring because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.