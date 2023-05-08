WWII veteran shares his story to remind people the importance of democratic values

William Kongable, who was among the first U.S. troops to liberate a Nazi camp, doesn’t boast about his contributions during World War II — he says he doesn’t see his service to the country as some “great heroic effort.”
“I just happened to be there,” Kongable said. “That’s what most of the fellas felt like.”
In light of Victory in Europe Day on May 8, the 97-year-old WWII veteran spoke with students at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum about his experience in Europe. He is one of about 167,000 Americans who served in the war and are still living today. Although he does not think himself a hero, Kongable wants to share his story so one of the most atrocious events in history does not repeat itself.
Member of Kongable’s division liberated the Ohrdruf camp, the first Nazi camp to be liberated by U.S. troops, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Kongable, born and raised in Oklahoma, lives in Friendswood near Houston. He remembers how patriotic Americans were after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and how many of the men he knew were eager to join the military.
“Besides girls and dancing, we were pretty patriotic,” Kongable said.
Kongable was drafted into the U.S. Army immediately following high school graduation. In less than a year, he would land in Le Havre, France.
In April 1945, a patrol from Kongable’s company came across the Ohrdruf camp. They did not run into any resistance trying to enter the camp, because the guards had abandoned it, Kongable said.
Earlier that same month, the Schutzstaffel led all of the prisoners on a “death march” to the Buchenwald concentration camp, according the the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
What was left behind was “evidence of Nazi cruelty,” Kongable said.
Kongable retold stories he heard from soldiers who first walked through the camp — bodies of about 50 men who had been shot in the head were left at the main gate. In a different part of the camp, a building held the “skin-and-bone” bodies of prisoners “stacked like logs in a woodshed,” he recalled.
The worst part, Kongable said, was a “long, open pit” outside the camp, where thousands of bodies were estimated to have been buried. “They were all horrified like everybody else,” Kongable said.
General Dwight D. Eisenhower is credited as saying he made the visit to Ohrdruf “deliberately, in order to be in a position to give first-hand evidence of these things if ever, in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to ‘propaganda.’”
Important history
The discovery of Ohrdruf and other concentration camps enlightened the public about the horrors of the Holocaust under Nazi Germany, but Kongable wants to make sure that newer generations do not forget what can happen under dictatorships.
A 2020 report by Pew Research showed that less than half of U.S. adults can correctly answer questions related to what occurred during the Holocaust, including the number of Jews who were systematically murdered. The Anti-Defamation League in March reported a 36% year-to-year increase in reports of antisemitic incidents in 2021.
Kongable said he was disturbed by events like the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and he’s “worried about some of the movements that are afoot” in the country.
Americans need to know their history and be engaged in the democratic process to prevent the country from going down the wrong path, Kongable said.
“There are people in the U.S. who want to do the same thing,” he said. “They want to establish a dictatorship with a single party dictating suppressing all opposition and the holocaust could happen here if we let it happen.”
