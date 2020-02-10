75 years after Auschwitz was liberated, she returned with her family for one last ritual

Holocaust survivor, Anneliese Nossbaum of Jenkintown, tells a story about her aunt Anita Lewinski, sharing chocolate with her when they were on the train to Auschwitz in 1944. At the same train tracks in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Nossbaum passes out chocolate to the members of her family to remember the moment on January 28, 2020. The Nossbaum’s traveled to Poland for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. (Lauren Schneiderman/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)