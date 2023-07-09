Yellen’s China trip leaves little doubt Pan’s in charge of PBOC

The planet’s temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer. Wednesday could become the third straight day that global temperatures unofficially hit a record-breaking high. The numbers from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer project come on top of months of record warmth in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica, and a strengthening El Nino. Temperatures in cities across the globe are setting high marks for heat, and Wednesday's forecast shows little relief ahead. Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people all over the world.