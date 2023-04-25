Yosemite Valley closed to tourists as flood stage water is expected along the Merced River

FRESNO, Calif. — The National Park Service is closing most of the Yosemite Valley to tourists, as the Merced River is expected to reach flood levels Thursday night.
The closed area stretches east of the El Capitan Crossover and includes Yosemite and Curry Villages, the Ahwanee, Mist Trail to the south and Mirror Lake to the northeast.
There will be no visitor access (even for pedestrians) east of that road.
Lodging and campground reservations for Curry Village, Housekeeping Camp, Yosemite Valley Lodge, The Ahwahnee, Upper, Lower and North Pines along with Camp 4 will be canceled and refunded automatically.
Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows, the park service said.
The western Yosemite Valley will remain open, along with Wawona, Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy and Mariposa Grove (via hike only).
The closure will remain in place until May 3, but could last longer, according to the park service.
Yosemite Valley closes once the Merced River is forecast to exceeds 10 feet at the Pohono Bridge and roads and other critical infrastructure begin flooding.
Forecasters expect that could happen as early at Thursday evening. There is a 75 percent to 90% chance it will reach 12.5 feet during the first full week of May, according to the National Weather Service.
The park was closed for almost a month earlier this year following a series of multiple storms and atmospheric river systems that dumped record-breaking snow fall. As that snow begins to melt, the park service expects the Merced River may reach flood stage off and on through early July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.