Yosemite Valley closed to tourists as flood stage water is expected along the Merced River

SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Elon Musk’s company was aiming Thursday to send Starship on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX said multiple engines were not firing as the rocket ascended, causing it to lose altitude. The rocket was intentionally destroyed by its self-destruct system, exploding and plummeting into the water. SpaceX plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. Throngs of spectators watched from several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off-limits.