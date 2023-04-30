Yosemite Valley reopens Sunday ahead of schedule

Colorado’s governor has signed four gun control bills five months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. The new laws enacted Friday include raising the buying age for all firearms from 18 to 21 and installing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun. A gun rights group immediately sued over those two restrictions. In enacting the bills into law, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis followed the lead of other states struggling to confront a nationwide surge in violent crime and mass shootings. He was flanked by victims of gun violence as he signed the measures in his office. Republicans have decried the laws as onerous encroachments on Second Amendment rights.