Yosemite Valley reopens Sunday ahead of schedule

All of Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park is reopening Sunday ahead of schedule after flood worries failed to materialize, according to park officials.
The valley is open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with limited services available, park officials said. Most of the valley had closed Friday evening because of a forecast of high temperatures and flooding.
Originally, parts of the park were expected to be closed through the middle of the week as a snowmelt-fueled deluge had the normally placid Merced River overflowing its banks.
But this weekend‘s flooding has proved to be less than expected. The valley is expected to reopen fully with all services Monday at 7 a.m., park officials said.
