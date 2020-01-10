At Tuesday’s governing board meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District, two board members swapped roles when Lisa Roman was sworn in as board president for 2020. She previously served as 2019’s vice-president.
Former board president Kathy Cox was named vice-president. Superintendent Diana Asseier presided over the swearing-in ceremony, which occurred after the board elected Roman and Cox to their new posts.
It was not a unanimous decision. Board members John Masden and Nichole Cohen each cast “no” votes after Archana Aliyar nominated Roman and, later, Cox.
- Pam Ashley
