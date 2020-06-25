Airport Advisory Board
(6 total applicants)
Brian Schultz, regular pilot member (reappointment)
Mark Taylor, regular pilot member
Glenn Patterson, regular pilot member
Tony Castleforte, regular pilot member
Terence Concannon, regular non-pilot member
Katrin Phillips, alternate non-pilot member
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
(10 total applicants)
Christopher Gallaga, regular member
Todd Taylor, regular member
Planning and Zoning Commission
(5 total applicants)
Doug Hardy, regular member (reappointment)
Suzannah Ballard, alternate member (reappointment)
Sam Levin, alternate member
