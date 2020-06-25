Airport Advisory Board

(6 total applicants)

Brian Schultz, regular pilot member (reappointment)

Mark Taylor, regular pilot member

Glenn Patterson, regular pilot member

Tony Castleforte, regular pilot member

Terence Concannon, regular non-pilot member

Katrin Phillips, alternate non-pilot member

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

(10 total applicants)

Christopher Gallaga, regular member

Todd Taylor, regular member

Planning and Zoning Commission

(5 total applicants)

Doug Hardy, regular member (reappointment)

Suzannah Ballard, alternate member (reappointment)

Sam Levin, alternate member

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.