A Kingman resident is wanted in connection to an alleged homicide that occurred earlier this month, and Mohave County officials are now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his capture.
Adam M. Fields, 31, is known to have an active warrant for his arrest on charges of parole violation, and is wanted for questioning in the alleged murder that took place in Kingman on April 8. Fields is believed to be armed and dangerous, and Mohave County residents are advised not to approach him if he is found.
The reported homicide took place at about 1:11 a.m. Friday, on the 2800 block of Leroy Avenue in Kingman. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple reports of gunshots in the area.
Victim Kevin L. Dennis, 48, of Kingman, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the scene. According to investigators, an exact cause of death in the case is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the case is considered to be one of homicide.
Anyone with information about Fields’ whereabouts is asked to contact Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234, or toll free at 1-888-227-8780. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office may also be reached at 928-753-0753.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
