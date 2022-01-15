Single family home sales topped $1 billion in Lake Havasu City in 2021 thanks, in large part, to the continued surge in home prices throughout the covid pandemic.
According to stats from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, a total of 2,018 single family homes were sold during the 2021 calendar year combining for $1,066,216,776. Although 41 more single family homes were sold in 2020 than in 2021, the combined volume of homes sold was about $200 million less in 2020.
“The actual number of listings sold was really similar in 2020 and 2021,” said Lake Havasu Association of Realtors President Judy Tassie. “Of course, housing prices went up so the dollar amount went up.”
According to the Association’s monthly statistics report, the average sale price of a single family home in Havasu was $460,500. That is $95,500 more than the average price in 2020 – an increase of 26%. Similarly, the median sale price of a single family home in Havasu in 2021 was $528,353 – a 26% increase from the $418,468 median price in 2020.
Tassie said some of the old year over year sales volume statistics are difficult to come by. But she said it appears that 2021 single-family property sales dollar volume set a record for Havasu and is the first time such sales eclipsed $1 billion in a year.
“It appears even at the peak of the market in 2005, we were nowhere near our 2021 sales dollar volume,” Tassie said.
Tassie said the local real estate market has taken a bit of a surprising turn since March 2020 with back to back years of home values increasing by well over 20%.
“No one expected what happened with the pandemic,” she said. “There wasn’t anybody in the market that thought prices would soar and inventory would basically go down to nothing. That was totally the opposite of what we thought would happen.”
Tassie said the two primary factors that have been driving home price growth, both nationally and here in Lake Havasu City, are the historically low interest rates that have been available to homebuyers over the past couple years, coupled with extremely low inventory.
“With interest rates being so low and inventory being so low, that is like the perfect storm,” Tassie said. “Covid created sort of a panic-buying atmosphere for a little while. That has definitely gone away.”
Tassie estimated that, pre-covid, Lake Havasu City typically had between 800 and 1,500 single family homes available at any given time.
“That is a pretty fluctuating market, but I would say that is our normal,” she said.
But available inventory has plummeted during the pandemic with just 354 such homes listed for sale at the close of 2020, and 357 single family homes for sale at the end of December 2021.
“Inventory is extremely low, which makes it a very solid seller’s market,” Tassie said.
Single family home inventory dropped to critically low levels during the first few months of 2021. Tassie said the Havasu market hit a low point with just 63 single family homes available near the end of February.
“Our inventory has started to go back up a little bit, which has made that frenzy start to go away,” she said.
Although 2022 is less than two weeks old, Tassie said she expects to see similar sales numbers and dollar volumes reported in Havasu in the year ahead.
“I think we will see a lot more of the same,” Tassie said. “We will see the low inventory, and sales will probably be pretty similar to 2021 and 2020.”
But one potential difference maker in 2022 could be interest rates. Tassie said the National Association of Realtors is projecting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates each quarter in 2022, which will make purchasing a home a little more difficult and could start to slow the increase in home values.
“Whether that will hurt sales or not is really unknown at this point, because we still have lower than normal inventory,” Tassie said.
In the end, Tassie said she expects to see home prices in Havasu start to stabilize after back to back years of fast growth that she said is not sustainable long term. She said home values will likely continue to rise in 2022, but much more slowly than they have over the past 24 months.
“I think we are going to see a more normal rate,” she said. “I think 2% to 4% is the norm, and we have way exceeded that in the last couple years. We may see 10% or 11%, but we are working our way back toward normalcy there.”
But Tassie said how quickly home prices stabilize will depend, in part, on how much inventory comes available. Tassie said she is also hopeful that there will be more homes for sale in the year ahead as several housing projects, including some smaller workforce housing projects, will hopefully start hitting the market over the next 12 months.
“There are a few projects that are about to hit the market, and it takes about 18 months to build a home,” she said. “So hopefully we will start to see more inventory. That will definitely help us with pricing.”
Other housing
Although the number of single family homes sold in 2021 was slightly lower in 2021 than in 2020, other types of housing saw slight increases in the number of units sold.
The association reports 283 condo or townhomes sold in 2021 for a total of almost $65 million. That is 58 more units and about $18 million more than in 2020. A total of 127 manufactured homes sold in Havasu in 2021, fetching nearly $24 million combined. That is 25 more units sold than in 2020, and an increase of a little less than $8 million more in combined sales. Meanwhile, 86 multifamily properties sold for a combined total of about $39 million in 2021 which is 35 more units and about $21.5 million more than the previous year.
Vacant land sales slowed slightly in 2021 with 666 lots sold – 26 fewer than were sold in 2020. But the combined price of the land sales of nearly $174 million is about $51.5 million more than the combined price of sales in 2020. The median sale price of a vacant lot last year was $144,950, which is about $40,000 more than the median price the year before.
Commercial sales
Commercial properties also saw an increase in 2021 with 208 lots selling for a combined $80 million. That is 26 more commercial properties sold than in 2020 while the sales volume increased by about $33.5 million.
The average sales price of a commercial lot in 2021 was $387,755, which is about $128,500 more than the average price in 2020.
