The Colorado City area could receive $1.4 million in federal grant funding next week, as residents seek long-needed improvements to their water infrastructure.
A new project will be the third proposed for the Colorado City area, following a $2.5 million initiative to construct a new water well in the census-designated area of Centennial Park (directly south of Colorado City) and a $60,000 Rapid Assessment and Response Evaluation to determine the mental and physical and community needs of Colorado City residents. Funding for the projects will come from a pool of about $8 million allocated to the county’s First supervisory district last year.
According to Colorado City Town Manager Vance Barlow, the city’s current water wells may be more than three decades old. Those wells have required significant maintenance and rehabilitation, Barlow said, and the water system struggles to meet peak demand during the region’s summer months.
A changing community on the Utah border
“I want to thank Supervisor Lingenfelter and his team with Mohave County for working so hard to get some of the ARPA funding into the far north portion of the county,” Barlow said.
According to Barlow, Colorado City and its surrounding unincorporated communities have experienced significant recent growth, following population surges throughout Southern Utah, and an improved water infrastructure may be needed to slake the community’s growing water needs.
The new water system will include two new wells, improvements to the city’s water treatment plant for manganese and iron removal, the replacement and upgrading of the city’s raw delivery pipeline - which will convey water from seven area wells to an improved water treatment plant, which is expected to further remove radium contamination from the area’s water supply. Barlow says that radium levels in the area are well within federal guidelines - and the new water system will make sure it stays that way.
“The current partnerships with Mohave County, facilitated by Supervisor Lingenfelter, are very beneficial in helping to meet the growth needs of the area as the unincorporated areas around Colorado City are also experiencing significant growth,” Barlow said. “And that also impacts the town’s resources.”
No community left behind
“They’re like any other small community, and right now that whole area is going through a boom,” said District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter this week. “It’s an amazing, dynamic community, and there’s been a lot of tourism and population growth surrounding that area in recent years.”
According to Lingenfelter, improving the Colorado City area’s water infrastructure will pay dividends well into the future - For a community that would otherwise have not expected them.
“I’ve been the supervisor of District One for about the past 1.5 years,” Lingenfelter said. “Even when I started growing up there, (the community’s residents) felt like they’d been left behind by the rest of the county.”
As activity increases in Colorado City, and the community continues to grow, Lingenfelter says he’s excited to be a part of it.
“There’s almost this sense of disbelief among residents that a County Supervisor like myself believes in them, or that the county would invest in them. It’s a signal of the change that’s going on there.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the $1.4 million use of ARPA funding to provide improvements to Colorado City’s water system at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
