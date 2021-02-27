The 1,500-mile Sun Corridor Trail will eventually connect Douglas and Las Vegas, linking three states, nine counties, and 41 cities and towns. When the Sun Corridor Trail is done, Mohave County will start benefiting from new tourism, new economic opportunities and new recreation opportunities.
“The key portion of the trail will go through Mohave County,” says Kristin Zimmerman, Mohave County Parks administrator. “The project is in the preliminary stages and yes, we will be using other, existing trails. But we will be only adding and interconnecting trails, not removing anything.”
The trail will be open for horses, bikes and ATVs. The exact route is still being discussed between multiple agencies.
There will be a loop just southeast of Kingman that explores the Hualapai Mountains and their impressive granite outcroppings and pillars. Then, the trail would lead from Kingman to Ash Fork and then to Williams along Route 66 towards Flagstaff.
“It will mostly go through Kingman’s outskirts,” said City of Kingman Director of Parks and Recreation Mike Meersman. “The key to the success will be to have parking available for all the trailers for people with ATVs who will want to access the trail.”
“It will be a tremendous recreational asset,” Zimmerman said. “There will be trailheads all over the county.”
The project is being coordinated by a nonprofit, the Sun Corridor Trail, at no cost to the county.
Its sole mission is to “develop and sustain a world-class interstate trail,” the nonprofit’s website states.
The Sun Corridor Trail Alliance partners with such federal and state entities as the Bureau of Land Management, National Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, Arizona Office of Tourism and Arizona State Parks and Trails.
