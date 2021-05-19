Mohave Community College awarded a total of 1,550 associate degrees and certificates, and 113 high school equivalency diplomas for 2020 and 2021.
The college district says 262 graduates attended the May 14 commencement ceremony ready for the next step in their educational journey or to begin their career.
Six of the graduates are All Arizona Academic Team members and will be transferring to state universities where they will work toward their bachelor’s degree. The All Arizona recognition means tuition is waived at the state’s three public universities. They include Misty Knight, Michelle Drwal, Maria Jeffs, Carole Jessop, Athley Thimm, and Kristyn Anderson.
Student Speakers for the 2021 commencement were Knight and Breanna Larson, a dental hygiene student. Knight is going to the University of Arizona to pursue a bachelor’s degree in law. Larson is going to Virginia to work for a company called Team Placement, a traveling dental company.
Knight was also the recipient of the 2021 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award receiving $10,000 that she will put toward her housing expenses while attending the University of Arizona.
MCC Foundation also presented the 50th Anniversary Alumni Vision Awards to three alumni. Stephanie Angle, Cal Sheehy and Brian Williamson received the award for their notable success in their professional field.
“The 50th Anniversary Alumni Vision Award is awesome because this is the first award of its kind being given out during a commencement ceremony. We found excellent awardees from all three of our southern campuses,” said Lyn Demaret, MCC Foundation Executive Director.
