A split Lake Havasu City Council voted 4-3 to approve a new $1.6 million contract with Go Lake Havasu that provides tourism and marketing services for the city.
The tourism bureau, in turn, promised to be more forthcoming with its finances and what Havasu is getting for the tax money it spends.
The new contract has become a bit of a contentious issue for the City Council recently.
Councilmembers first considered a pair of options to renew the contract with Go Lake Havasu at its meeting on Feb. 9 but several councilmembers expressed frustration about how the negotiation process was handled and requested more information about the city’s return on investment. Ultimately the council voted 4-3 on Feb. 9 to table the contract for 30 days and directed the bureau to rework the proposal with city staff. Mayor Cal Sheehy, Vice Mayor Jeni Coke, and Councilmember Nancy Campbell cast the dissenting votes at the time, preferring to approve a contract in February.
When the contract came back up for a vote on Tuesday Councilmember Michele Lin joined Sheehy, Coke and Campbell in approving the reworked contract after another 4-3 vote. Councilmembers David Lane, Jim Dolan and Cameron Moses cast the dissenting votes, saying they have still not seen the data they requested and say they need to make a sound decision about how much Go Lake Havasu should be paid.
The new contract will pay the bureau a flat rate of $1.6 million per year in monthly payments. It will go into effect on April 1 and run for three years, through March 31, 2024. The new contract also spells out the responsibilities of Go Lake Havasu to promote the city, serve as the primary contact for tourism and promotion, operate a visitor information center, and more. The contract also requires Go Lake Havasu to provide written quarterly reports to the City Manager that includes information about potential special events, how the bureau’s efforts are impacting hotels and motels, copies of promotional material distributed, and accounting for city funds spent and grant funds received.
The contract also provides a seat on the Go Lake Havasu board for the city manager and an ex-officio seat on the board for a member of the City Council.
Councilmembers seemed to agree on the requirements and oversight clauses included in the contract. Most of the discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting was centered on how Go Lake Havasu should be funded.
Currently Go Lake Havasu receives 75% of the city’s 1% restaurant and bar tax and 75% of the 3% bed tax. This fiscal year that has provided the tourism bureau with more than $2 million, but City Manager Jess Knudson said they have treated this year as an aberration due to an influx of tourism in the city as a result of the pandemic, and based negotiations on the roughly $1.9 million Go Lake Havasu received in 2019.
The new flat rate represents about a $300,000 cut to Go Lake Havasu’s annual budget.
Go Lake Havasu boardmembers told the council that the bureau will make the numbers work.
“We just want you to know that the amount that is being reduced we are going to have to live with obviously, and we can live with that and still do a very reputable job for Lake Havasu City in getting people here and keeping them here,” said Board Chair Don Callahan.
Vice Chair Chip Shilosky said he knows that all the councilmember’s hearts are in the right place, and Go Lake Havasu will find a way to operate within the $1.6 million budget.
“Those are the marching orders we were given,” Shilosky said. “Frankly I take it as a challenge and I think we will do a very good job – you won’t be disappointed.”
When asked for specifics about how the bureau would deal with a decrease in funds, Callahan said the organization will likely have to make some cuts in several areas. He said the amount of funding the city provides to support events will likely be reduced. He also said Go Lake Havasu will consider potentially cutting staff or hours for some employees.
